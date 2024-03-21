type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyle“You mother did not raise you well” – Lady scolds guy who...
Lifestyle

“You mother did not raise you well” – Lady scolds guy who ask her out without sending transport fare

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Lady angry with her boyfriend for proposing to her in the market
Proposal gone wrong
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady looking forward to ‘baby-girl’ treatments has scolded the multiple guys who are asking her out without sending her transport fare.

She revealed to her friend via WhatsApp voice note that a lot of guys out there do not know how to treat her the right way she likes being treated.

According to her, she eats a lot and the guy should be ready to spend a lot on the date if he wants to take her out.

TRENDING STORY: Fameye leaves his Ghanaian wife and children for German woman

Additionally, she noted that the guy shouldn’t just tell her that she should come so they chill if he knows that he isn’t sending transport fare to her.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

The lady stressed that it is when a guy has fulfilled these requirements that she would be willing to go out with him, or he would just be wasting his time.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, March 21, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
3.2mph
20 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more