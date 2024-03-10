“He got what he wished for”; Ghana Jesus turns into pastor, Ghanaians jubilate – PHOTOS

- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actor, Mmebusem, also known as Ghana Jesus who rose to fame by mimicking the words and deeds of Christ is now a pastor and Ghanaians can’t keep quiet about it.

The actor garnered attention and followers for himself some years ago when he started his comedy skits mimicking Jesus Christ.

In an X post by @gyaigyimii, Mmebusem is seen on a flyer lfor an upcoming church programme and this has stirred reaction on social media.

There are other pictures where the actor is on a pulpit holding a microphone.

Mmebusem’s comedy skits of imitating Jesus sparked a significant amount of attention on social media, with some people expressing concerns over the potentially blasphemous nature of the name he had adopted for himself.