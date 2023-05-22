type here...
He hasn’t married you – Lady defends why she slept with her best friend’s boyfriend and got pregnant for him

By Armani Brooklyn
A Nigerian lady identified simply as Toyin, has shared the biggest betrayal she experienced from a close friend on social media.

Toyin said that while accommodating her friend at her home, she repaid her by having an affair with her boyfriend and becoming pregnant for him.


Toyin admitted that she confronted the lady, but in her defense, she said that the man hadn’t yet proposed to her (Toyin).

Additionally, she said that the same friend had taken her picture and clothes to see a native doctor for sinister purposes but she learned of the terrible scheme, nevertheless, through her so-called friend’s younger sister.

Toyin wrote;

“Fxxxed my guy, got pregnant for him, told me after all he hasn’t put a ring on my finger, of which she was living under my roof, no job, nothing. Took my dress and picture to a native doctor to harm me, but God used her kid’ sister in my favour.”

    Source:GHpage

