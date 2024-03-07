type here...
“He stopped talking to me after I told him my rent is due during the talking stage” – Lady narrates

By Osei Emmanuel
An X user with the the username, @Jojonita has shared her experience with an man who expressed interest in her.

According to Jojonita, they were in the talking stage until she mentioned to him that her house rent was about to expire.

However, this sentence alone abruptly ended the talking stage as the man stopped talking to her and went on to quit any form of communication with her.

Narrating the story, lamented that she never asked him to pay the rent.

“Met this guy yesterday we got talking I told him my house rent will expire this month and baba stop talking to me , I only told him I didn’t ask him to pay o,” she wrote.

