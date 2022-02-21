“We shall be the head but not the tail” – Adwoa Safo jabs Kennedy Agyapong as she reacts to his insults with another Tiktok video

- Advertisement -

Adwoa Safo has reacted to Kennedy Agyapong’s insults and smear campaign on her following claims that she has officially written to the majority in parliament to make her Deputy Majority Leader.

A few hours ago, Kennedy Agyapong heavily descended on the Dome Kwabenya MP for refusing to vote in favour of the controversial E-levy hence holding the majority in parliament.

Angry Kennedy Agypong additionally blasted her for joining Tiktok and abandoning her official duties as an MP.

Well, Adwoa Safo has dropped another TikTok video to subtly reply to Kennedy Agyapong’s fierce attack on her.

In this video, Adwoa Safo sent a cryptic message to Kennedy Agyapong and the NPP. According to her, she shall always be the head but never the tail.

Watch the video below to know more…