A headmaster and a teacher have mentioned that money is the singular motivator for them to quit teaching for illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).

According to them, the paltry monthly salary of GH¢500 and GH¢200 that they used to receive was not enough thus they had to venture into galamsey to survive.

According to a 3NEWS.COM story, Mr Fiakodzie stated that he used to make $200 per month as a teacher, but that he now makes $300 per day from gaming.

Although he enjoys teaching, he feels that galamsey gives him the best chance to support himself.

“I stopped teaching because of financial difficulties. I could get money to cater for my wife and children because I was being paid ¢500 and so, I decided to quit to go into galamsey.”

“I stopped teaching just a year ago. I earned ¢200 when I was teaching but I stopped to do galamsey and by the Grace of God, I make ¢300 a day from the galamsey.”

A video has emerged that sees some of the top and notable clergy at a galamsey site in the Eastern Region praying for the end of the activity in the area.

A good number of clergymen stormed the site in action to their disdain for the illegal activity that is causing Ghana much.

The tour by the clergy was to observe and have first-hand information on the level of devastation as a result of mining activities.

Among the clergy who visited the sites were the immediate past Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Bishop Dr. Paul Boafo, Presiding Chairman of the Assemblies of God, Rev Dr. Paul Frimpong Manso and Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Ghana Apostle Eric Nyamekye..

The Chairman for the Church of Pentecost, Ghana, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, who spoke to the media called for a political will and multi-faceted solutions to end mining activities that are devastating arable lands, farms and river bodies.

