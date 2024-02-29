Heartbroken gay man cries and disrupts his boyfriend’s wedding after finding out the love of his life is marrying a woman (Video)

- Advertisement -

A short video from South Africa that has received mixed reactions captures the moment a heartbroken South African man stormed his boyfriend’s wedding to disrupt the event.

In the trending video, the gay man can be seen and heard lamenting that he has been used and dumped by his boyfriend who was exchanging marital vows with a woman.

According to reports, the estranged gay man and his lover had dated for more than 5 years only to be dumped for another woman.

Despite the many attempts by the eyewitnesses to calm him down, he still shouted at top of his voice and vowed to destroy the whole event.

Watch the video below to know more…