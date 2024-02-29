type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsHeartbroken gay man cries and disrupts his boyfriend's wedding after finding out...
News

Heartbroken gay man cries and disrupts his boyfriend’s wedding after finding out the love of his life is marrying a woman (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Heartbroken gay man disrupts his boyfriend's wedding after finding out the love of his life is marrying a woman (Video)
- Advertisement -

A short video from South Africa that has received mixed reactions captures the moment a heartbroken South African man stormed his boyfriend’s wedding to disrupt the event.

In the trending video, the gay man can be seen and heard lamenting that he has been used and dumped by his boyfriend who was exchanging marital vows with a woman.

According to reports, the estranged gay man and his lover had dated for more than 5 years only to be dumped for another woman.

Despite the many attempts by the eyewitnesses to calm him down, he still shouted at top of his voice and vowed to destroy the whole event.

Watch the video below to know more…

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, February 29, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
88.1 ° F
88.1 °
88.1 °
67 %
4.5mph
87 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more