Lifestyle
Lifestyle

You’ll go to hell if you send money to a lady you are not married to – Preacher

By Qwame Benedict
A female preacher has alleged that men who send money to ladies they are not married to will be heading straight to hell.

According to the preacher, ladies are all daughters of Jezebel and as such sending money to them when you are not married means you are transferring your soul to the daughter of Jezebel.

In a video sighted on social media, she is heard saying that she knows people are not going to trust or believe what she is saying but she knows she is telling the truth and people are supposed to listen to her.

Watch the video below:

Check out some comments below:

Aquamarine_beautyhaven: “Na only this kind advice some men go fit heed to.”

Cruzzking: “God please !! I don’t want to go to hell !! Thank you for this great revelation… Jennifer you don see now .. no be my fault.. anything wey go make I no enter heaven.. I cut it off ?????”

Kevkenkris: “Ok no more transfer we will be collecting cash….?????”

Junaid06_06: “If no be say heaven is the goal….Wetin be transfer wey I no go do for woman ???”

Stackchyna__: “This woman wan spoil market for us chai ???”

Ohonya_winnifred: “Den don’t sleep with a girl u are not married to ?”

    Source:Ghpage

