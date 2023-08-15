Here’s the trending club video of Efia Odo and Dr Likee that has got Ghanaians talking

- Advertisement -

Accra’s social scene was set ablaze over the weekend as the multi-talented actress, songstress, and skitmaker, Efia Odo, hosted a lavish black-themed party that brought together a mix of high-class slay queens, notable actors, and friends from the showbiz realm.



The event, held at the esteemed Garage venue, showcased a vibrant convergence of personalities, all drawn by the allure of Efia Odo’s celebration.

While the reason behind the extravaganza remains shrouded in mystery, Efia Odo’s black party resonated as a bold statement of her journey of self-discovery and her rising prominence within the industry.



The event offered a glimpse into her evolution as a multifaceted talent and an influential figure who is gradually carving her niche in the world of entertainment.

READ ALSO: Mcbrown celebrates her 46th birthday in style; Drops alluring pictures to mark the special milestone

Arriving at the party in style, Efia Odo and her unlikely companion, Ras Nene, made quite the entrance as they turned heads after stepping out of a customised yellow Limousine.





READ ALSO: South African actress Cyan Boujee’s trending leak video

Their dynamic partnership added an intriguing twist to the event, piquing curiosity and sparking conversations among attendees.

The night’s spotlight undoubtedly fell on Efia Odo and Ras Nene as they basked in the attention of their fellow partygoers.



The duo’s presence, though unexpected has quickly become the talk of town.



However, the atmosphere took an unexpected turn when the party moved to a nightclub, a setting that seemingly contrasted Ras Nene’s calm demeanour.



Amidst the hustle and bustle of high-energy nightlife, the actor appeared serene, prompting some social media users to speculate about his apparent comfort level in such an environment.

According to these netizens, Ras Nene’s composed demeanour could be attributed to his unfamiliarity with the lavish lifestyle typically associated with high-class parties.



While he may have thrived in his acting career, the glitzy world of upscale soirées appeared to be a departure from his accustomed setting.

READ ALSO: “5 years of dating” – Lady curses UK-based boyfriend for denying her during loyalty test – Video

READ ALSO: Watch as beautiful lady shows her vajayjay during TikTok live just for likes and gifts