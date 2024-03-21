type here...
News

Here's the trending Nhyira FM adult-only video that has got Ghanaians talking; His joystick is too hard

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Here's the trending Nhyira FM adult-only video that has got Ghanaians talking
Kumasi-based Nhyira FM has come under severe criticism on social media following the virality of a video from the popular radio station which is meant for adults only.

In the video that has triggered massive reactions from social media users, two pundits, a male and female can be seen teaching their listeners how to have intercourse.

According to concerned Ghanaians, such content shouldn't be promoted on the radio because it corrupts society.

Some social media users have even called on the NCA to sanction the radio station for promoting promiscuity.

Netizens Reactions…

Kobby Heavens – See nonsense

Francome – Only stupid things on our media platforms

Cloudboy Gh – Ah de3 mode internet no 3y3 nono?

Source:GHpage

