type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsHere's what happened when Napo arrived at John Kumah's one week funeral...
News

Here’s what happened when Napo arrived at John Kumah’s one week funeral observation

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Here's what happened when Napo arrived at John Kumah's one week funeral observation
- Advertisement -

The one-week funeral observation of John Kumah is currently ongoing at Onwe near Ejisu.

On 7th March 2024, the representative in parliament for Ejisu constituency and the Deputy Finance minister was pronounced dead by doctors at Suhum Hospital.

According to an autopsy report, the late NPP bigwig died from multiple myeloma.

Grid of John-Kumah and wife
John-Kumah

As expected, a lot of NPP figureheads have stormed the venue for the one-week observation and notably amongst them is the current energy minister Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka Napo

Immediately after Napo’s arrival, some NPP’s faithful started chanting “Napo B3ba”.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

As we all know, Napo has been ticked as a potential running mate for Dr Bawumia.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, March 28, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
74 %
2.6mph
40 %
Thu
89 °
Fri
89 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more