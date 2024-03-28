Here’s what happened when Napo arrived at John Kumah’s one week funeral observation

- Advertisement -

The one-week funeral observation of John Kumah is currently ongoing at Onwe near Ejisu.

On 7th March 2024, the representative in parliament for Ejisu constituency and the Deputy Finance minister was pronounced dead by doctors at Suhum Hospital.

According to an autopsy report, the late NPP bigwig died from multiple myeloma.

As expected, a lot of NPP figureheads have stormed the venue for the one-week observation and notably amongst them is the current energy minister Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka Napo

Immediately after Napo’s arrival, some NPP’s faithful started chanting “Napo B3ba”.

As we all know, Napo has been ticked as a potential running mate for Dr Bawumia.