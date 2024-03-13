He’s a liar – Adwoa Safo goes raw on Kennedy Agyapong; Exposes all the lies of her baby daddy (Video)

- Advertisement -

Recall that in February 2022, Kennedy Agyapong alleged that Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare gave him ¢120,000 to be deposited into the bank account of Adwoa Safo for her to attend to Parliament duties to work for the government.

“The Chief of Staff called me and I went, I swear [on] my mother’s grave, Chief of Staff gave me ¢120,000 and deposited into Adwoa Safo’s Fidelity Bank account.

“I took the money there into the Fidelity Account, ask her personal assistant if what I am saying is not the truth,” a furious Kennedy Agyapong said.

He added “Now we are in opposition, the way Adwoa Safo is treating the party, it is clearly showing that we are in opposition and this shouldn’t be tolerated at all,” he told Asaase Radio.

However, Adwoa Safo has emphatically stated that she never received any Ghc 120,000 money from Kennedy Agyapong on behalf of Frema Opare.

Speaking in an interview with ONUA FM with Nana Yaa Brefo earlier this morning, Adwoa Safo additionally disclosed that the NPP firebrand has rendered an unqualified apology to him.

Aswoa Safo refused to go deep into the matter for the sake of the kids they share.