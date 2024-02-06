“He’s not the first man to cheat on his wife” – LilWin’s wife defends his cheating habits (PHOTO)

- Advertisement -

Wife of popular Kumawood actor, LilWin, Maame Serwaa recently sparked speculation on social media about the state of their marriage.

On TikTok, Maame Serwaa who resides in the United States, expressed the challenges associated with working as a single mother.

However, a netizen, who claimed to have proofs backing the claims that LilWin’s infidelity is breaking their marriage apart has triggered an interesting response from the actor’s wife.

The TikTok user threatened to expose all that is happening in her marriage and she responded;

“Bring whatever you have, he is not the first person cheating on his wife.”

She also gave a tease response to another netizen, who accused her of suffering the consequences of snatching LilWin from his ex-wife and keeping her two kids.