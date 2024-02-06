WATCH: Ghanaian react to video of Lil Win and wife responding to divorce rumors

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, and his wife, Maame Serwaa, have melted hearts with a video of them cruising in their car with their children.

The video, which was shared by Maame Serwaa on her TikTok, showed the adorable couple and their beautiful little son and daughter, who were seated on their laps.

The family looked happy as they sat in the ride and sang a song together, to the delight of many social media users who watched the video.

Maame Serwaa captioned the video with a heart emoji and tagged Lil Win, indicating their love for each other.

The video has since gone viral, attracting lots of views and thousands of comments from fans and followers who expressed their admiration for the pair.

Some congratulated for holding down their family when the rumors came out and also for proving to all and sundry that their love knows no bound.

