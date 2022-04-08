Highlights Of Actor Psalm Adjeteyfio’s Life Before His Death

- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio has died.

The actor died on the morning of Friday, April 8, 2022, according to his family.

They said his son discovered him unconscious in his room. He was sent to the hospital for emergency treatment after attempts to resuscitate him failed. On arrival, however, he was pronounced dead.

The actor’s body has subsequently been sent to a mortuary. T.T, also known as Psalm Adjeteyfio, died at the age of 74.

In previous interviews, the actor revealed that he had been diagnosed with a cardiac problem and kidney failure. In 2018, a fundraiser was held to raise funds for his heart enlargement procedure.

In 2021, he launched a public appeal for 3,000 dollars to help him pay his rent or risk being evicted. TT, as he is known, claimed that after years of acting, he had nothing to show for it and now relies on the kindness of others to get by.

He said he had spent GH6,000 on hospital expenses and medication, and that, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, he had received less help from relatives and friends.

The actor revealed that he had turned into a charity case and would be evicted shortly if help was not found. Following his appeal, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare, and other notables rallied to his side.

Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, has also pledged a monthly stipend of GH¢1,500 from his parliamentary salary to safeguard his well-being. ‘T. T.’ returned a few months later with a new request.

He claims that the money he received from these gifts was invested, which is why he is in this situation. He went on to say that after the Vice President’s gesture was announced, all other possible donors pulled away.

According to a Facebook post by Krobea Kwabena Asante, the Vice President’s spokesperson, Dr Gideon Boako, paid a visit to the presenter who interviewed Mr Adjeteyfio to donate GH50,000 to the actor.

Following that, the Chief of Staff made a contribution of GH40,000.

Psalm Adjeteyfio was a veteran Ghanaian actor well remembered for his part in the Ghanaian TV series Taxi Driver as the main character.

Love, Lies, and Murder, Papa Lasisi, American Boy, The Scent of Danger, and The Chosen One were among the films in which TT appeared.