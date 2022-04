- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio has died.

The actor died on the morning of Friday, April 8, 2022, according to his family.

They said his son discovered him unconscious in his room. He was sent to the hospital for emergency treatment after attempts to resuscitate him failed.

On arrival, however, he was pronounced dead. The actor’s body has subsequently been sent to a mortuary.

T.T, also known as Psalm Adjeteyfio, died at the age of 74.