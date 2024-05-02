type here...
Hook-up lady uses the Bible and her V to curse guy for using her for free (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn

A Nigerian lady living in South Africa has gone live on TikTok to curse a businessman for patronising her services and refusing to pay her.

According to the lady who’s a confessed hookup lady, the businessman contacted her for an ad to run his grocery business.

After featuring in the ad for her and charging $300, the businessman told her to go home and he’ll send her charges to her after that.

Now, the businessman has refused to pay her hence she has decided to rain curses on him.

In a self-made video that has since gone viral on social media, the lady who was naked with only a towel covering her body used the bible and her V to curse the businessman.

The lady wished unimaginable pain and distress on the businessman for using her service for free.

Source:GHpage

