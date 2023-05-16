How Hajia4Real scammed one of her ‘Obroni’ victims $89,000 with a fake marriage certificate

- Advertisement -

Hajia4Real, a well-known Ghanaian socialite and influencer whose real name is Mona Montrage, is currently facing charges in the United States for her involvement in an alleged fraud scheme.



According to a statement released by the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York, the 30-year-old is accused of scamming one of her victims by presenting them with a fake marriage certificate.

The certificate, which claimed that the victim had been married to Hajia4Real in Ghana, was used to deceive the victim into handing over $89,000.

Hajia4Real was initially arrested in the United Kingdom in November of last year before being extradited to the US for prosecution.

MONTRAGE received money from several victims of romance frauds whom members of the Enterprise tricked into sending money,” the US Attorney’s Office said on its website.

“Among the false pretenses used to induce victims to send money to MONTRAGE were (i) payments to transport gold to the United States from overseas; (ii) payments to resolve a fake FBI unemployment investigation; and (iii) payments to assist a fake United States army officer in receiving funds from Afghanistan.”

The statement added: “As to one victim, MONTRAGE used her real name and spoke to the victim several times by phone. MONTRAGE sent the victim a tribal marriage certificate purporting to show that MONTRAGE and the victim had been married in Ghana.

“The victim sent MONTRAGE approximately 82 wire transfers totaling approximately $89,000 to purportedly help with costs associated with MONTRAGE’s father’s farm in Ghana.

“In total, MONTRAGE controlled bank accounts that received over $2 million in fraudulent funds from the Enterprise.”

Hajia4Real is presumed innocent until proven guilty, but she faces at least 20 years imprisonment if found guilty.

