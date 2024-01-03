How Shatta Wale reportedly had a.na.l intercourse with Moesha in the studio exposed by Mr Logic (Video)

- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale and Mr Logic has turned into a bloodbath encounter following the series of deep-dirty secrets dropped on the internet by the latter just a few hours ago.

The new year fight between Shatta Wale and Mr Logic began after the self-styled African dancehall king proposed on his Facebook timeline that Mr Logi, Bulldog, Andy Dosty, Akwasi Aboagye and a host of other entertainment pundits should be banned.

Following Shatta Wale’s attack, Mr Logic also took to his social media pages to fire back at Shatta.

Shatta Wale later went live on Facebook to mock Mr Logic for always begging him for money.

Reacting to Shatta’s fresh attack, Mr Logic has also alleged in the course of a TikTok live session with his followers on the video-sharing platform that Shatta Wale once had anal intercourse with Moesha.

As asserted by Mr Logic in the explosive video, while Shatta Wale was having the anal intercourse with Moesha, another lady was also behind him licking his anus.

Mr Logic firmly stated in the live video that it was Shatta Wale himself who codedly revealed this information to him.

Recall that somewhere in 2019, Shatta Wale was accused of secretly dating Moesha.

The accusations started after Shatta Wale dedicated his Facebook page to defending Moesha Boduong so much on social media after a notorious Snapchat user released dirty secrets about her.

Almost every single allegation that was levelled against Moesha Boduong the Dancehall King came to rescue her with his version of the truth.

