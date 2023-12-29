Guinness World Records speaks as Afua Aduonum unofficially breaks Sing-A-Thon record

- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, the Ghanaian women’s rights advocate, journalist and event organiser who captivated the nation with her singing marathon Guinness World Record attempt has ended her quest after 126 hours and 52 minutes.

While verification from Guinness World Record judges is pending, Asantewaa’s effort is believed to have significantly surpassed the existing record set by India’s Sunil Waghmare in 2012.



The marathon commenced at midnight on December 24, 2023, and concluded on the morning of December 29, 2023.



Addressing her supporters after receiving medical attention behind a screen onstage, Asantewaa shared that she had lost track of time during the five-day endeavour.

Expressing her hope that the achievement would inspire women and youth across the country, Asantewaa expressed gratitude for the support received from musicians, politicians, and security officials at the Akwaaba Village in Accra.

“On behalf of my husband, my family, my team, volunteers, media, Ghana Tourism Authority, I will like to say a big thank you to each and everyone who participated in this singathon attempt,” Asantewaa said.



“This was a mere dream that was visualised in just five days, I say just because I don’t even remember how it started not to talk of how it ended”.

“We hope and believe that this will be an inspiration to all women and all youth or individuals to come out of your comfort zone and try new opportunities. There is a lot out there to do when you put your mind to it you will achieve it”.

Tonight, she will host an all-white Thanksgiving event at 6 pm at the same venue.



As we await official approval from Guinness World Records, one Ghanaian on Facebook by the name Abrantie Kwasi Gyamfi tagged the awarding body in a post he made on Facebook to prompt them that Ghana is joining them soon.



In a reply, Guinness World Records said;



Hi Abrantie, we look forward to receiving evidence, this event certainly seems to have captured the public’s imagination.

