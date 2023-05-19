How trending GH couple who went naked on TikTok allegedly used their kids for rituals

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

For 24 hours now, an alleged mentally challenged couple have taken over social media trends.

The couple known as Queen Lupita and GodFada The Greatest first gained internet fame after they stripped half-naked on TikTok two days ago.

In a now-viral video, the two happy couple were dancing their hearts out as if they had won the lottery.

READ ALSO: Clear photos of the GH couple who went naked on TikTok

While dancing, the husband was also smoking weed and puffing the smoke out like a professional.

According to the woman in another video that has also gone viral on social media, they shared the explicit content just to build their TikTok account.

Meanwhile, commentary surrounding the now-viral video alleges that the husband is a former pastor.

According to reports, the couple lost touch with reality and sanity after they lost their two children.

They have now settled on drinking, smoking and Idol worshipping to console themselves for the tragic death of their two adorable kids.

As seen in the fast-circulating clip, the couple looks visibly unwell and appears to be suffering from a mental-related disease.

READ ALSO: We went nude on TikTok to build our account – GH couple in trending video speaks (Video)

Amidst the virality of the video, some netizens who appear to know the couple offline have also alleged that they used their children as a sacrifice to the gods they are now worshipping because they have turned into pagans.

According to the people who have strongly alleged that the couple used their own kids for rituals, Queen Lupita herself once allegedly confessed during one of her live TikTok sessions that her husband spiritually sacrificed their kids to save the world.

And that’s the main reason behind their shocking death.

Apparently, the two late children of Queen Lupita and GodFada The Greatest were named Lee Waa and Lee Saa.

According to sources, the first child named Lee Waa was the first to die followed by the second one, Lee Saa.

They all died in mysterious ways – Therefore, making the circulating reports they supposedly used their own kids for ritual appear somehow true.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.

READ ALSO: GH couple go naked on TikTok just for likes and followers