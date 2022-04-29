- Advertisement -

Some skeletons in the cupboard of Yul Edcohie have emerged about his secret affairs with Nollywood actresses Chike Ike and Nuella Njubigbo.

Cutie juls, when explaining why Tchidi Chikere, Nuella’s ex-husband, drummed support for Yul Edochie’s new marriage, highlighted that Nuella dumped Yul for Tchidi after discovering he was also sleeping with Chika Ike, according to gossip IG site Cutie juls.

Tchidi Chikere, according to the blogger, is progressively embracing the opportunity to support Yul Edochie’s new marriage as a tactic to reconcile with him, especially after his (Tchidi’s) failed marriage with the actress.

The post reads:

“Shey Tchidi has suddenly become Yul’s hype man cuz they now have a common enemy ni. Abeg, this nollywood people no well

So married man, Yul was gbensing Nuella then he started gbensing Chika Ike. Then to pepper Yul, Nuella started giving her Aso Rock to Tchidi

That was how the Nuella and Tchidi thing matured to marriage. Tchidi knowing very well that Yul never really forgave him wholeheartedly, now sees this opportunity to win Yul back fully especially that Nuella don finally gather sense japa his beating ang cheating self when karma came knocking

Omo, Asaba Nollywood na real block buster. Them no need script writers. Let them use their own lifestyle do script for viewers”

See the post below:

How Yul Edochie slept with Chike Ike, other at wife’s back

Yul Edochie has been in the news in recent days following his independent decision to marry a new wife and share a photo of his son with the woman online.

The move by the aspiring politician sparked several social media angst with his wife’s public;y disagreed with his decision.

However, Yul Edochie has stood his ground and insisted that despite her decision to marry a new woman, his first wife would be accorded the needed respect she deserves.