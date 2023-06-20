“My husband has watery sperm” – Woman seeks divorce after two months of marriage

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian housewife identified as Salamat Suleiman has filed for divorce on the grounds of her husband’s health after only two months of marriage.

According to NAN, the woman informed a court in Ilorin, Kwara State, (Nigeria) that her husband’s sperm is watery.



She appealed with the judge to end the marriage, claiming she was sick of the union.



The respondent acknowledged his health problems but argued that his wife also faced health problems.



He, however, said that he still loved his wife and pleaded with the court to grant him time to settle the misunderstanding.

The wife was advised to have an open mind and seek medical help for their health issues by the sitting judge, Abdul Qadir Umar.

The court recommended the woman to give the marriage another try, pointing out that every marriage has its difficulties.

In order to get a report on a settlement or continuation of the hearing, the court postponed the matter until August 28.