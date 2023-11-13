Husband weeps after finding out that the money he sent to his wife to build a house has been squandered

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man, Kelvin Onovo, living abroad has expressed his frustration after his wife reportedly spent N10million which is equivalent to Ghc 142,942.58 sent to acquire two plots of land.



According to the account, the man, whose identity remains undisclosed, subsequently entrusted his younger brother with funds, successfully purchasing three plots of land and initiating construction on one of them.

Kelvin narrated the incident in a post, quoting the man’s account of the situation.



The man alleged that upon discovering the ongoing building project managed by his younger brother, his wife vehemently objected to the idea of moving into the house upon completion.

READ ALSO: “My hubby was not my spec because he was not handsome in my eyes” — Wife reveals

She reportedly viewed it as an insult that her husband’s sibling was overseeing the financial aspects, asserting her displeasure at the arrangement while she was still alive.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The frustrated husband declared his intentions to take another wife if his current spouse refused to move into the completed house.

He expressed the sacrifices he had made, depriving himself of luxuries abroad to secure a home for his family, only to be met with resistance from his wife.

The story has since ignited a fervent debate among internet users, with many expressing criticism towards the wife’s actions.

“From my dm. “Good evening sir kelvin. “I Read your post about being abroad and sending money to family to get properties. “Mine was my dear wife, the first 10m I sent to secure 2 plots of land went down the drain…

“Subsequently, I had to start sending to my younger bro who I knew was to be trusted with funds and truly, he didn’t disappoint… Got 3 plots of land and started off something on one but my dear wife told me she won’t move into the house when completed as it was an insult to her as a wife for my bro.

“To be the one incharge of “her husband’s money” when she’s still alive. Bro, if after that house is completed and my wife doesn’t move in. lam taking another wife ASAP. I deprive myself luxury here just to get them a place to call theirs but see her actions.”

Netizens Reactions…



William A Mentus said; “You give her the power to say that. “If you had question her, to give detailed if your 10M or you end the marriage and she beg and beg. All this won’t have been happening, Amen.”

Ezekiel Paul said; “You still addressing her as your wife sounds silly to me. “Isn’t it obvious she doesn’t share in your vision? “Your plans ain’t sh.it to her cos she has hers going on secretly. “Only God knows what she’s been down to with some dudes in d hood while you’re away.”Yeah I’m judgemental like that .”

Jennifer Edmond said; “If she doesn’t want to live there,drag her to the house. “She supposed to be feeling remorseful but instead stubbornness still dey her head.”

Chioma Ethel Ugwuja said; “What on earth did someone used 10m for without any good explanation?”

Anita Chidera Harddõllãr said; “I actually cannot support you because I’ve not heard her side of the story… “And her spending 10M that way is quiet too out of context, but you, when you married her, you should have known she’s a spender and would have known how to manage her spending habits. “But I can’t still judge or support you, till her side of the story is heard.”

READ ALSO: 22-year-old lady refuses to marry a 52-year-old sugar daddy after spending his millions

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

READ ALSO: Graduate who has been jobless for 13 years burns all his certificates from primary to university