“My hubby was not my spec because he was not handsome in my eyes” — Wife reveals

A Nigerian lady has revealed that her husband wasn’t her ideal type when they first met and he expressed his intention to marry her.

In a post shared via her Twitter handle, Princess Janet recalled how she confided in her sister that she wasn’t attracted to her husband, then boyfriend, because she didn’t find him handsome.



According to her, her sister asked for his picture, and when she sent it, her sister rebuked her for calling the man unattractive and questioned whether “village people” had blinded her eyes.

In hindsight, Princess said she might not have considered her husband handsome because he is light-skinned, while her spec at the time was a “tall, dark man with pink lips.”



Based on her experience, she encouraged people to surrender their preferences to Jesus and embrace God’s plan when they meet their partner.

Read her full post below,

“My hubby was not my spec?.

I remember discussing with my sister after my hubby made his intention known that he wants to marry me.

I told my sister he wasn’t handsome, I said he was just there sha?.

My sister said, send his picture let me see, I sent it and she was like are you sure village people haff not use chew gum to cover your eyes like this???.

“How can you say this handsome man is not fine” she said.

Looking back, I don’t know if it is because Dark, tall and pink lip is my spec or village people actually tried to cover my eye with chew gum, for me not to see say na fine bobo.

The truth is we all have a spec.

Physical spec.

Spiritual spec.

Financial spec.

Educational spec.

Tribal spec.

Family background spec.

Denominational spec.

Add more spec that you can think of.

But irrespective of the spec you have in mind, it is important to always submit all spec at the feet of Christ and accept God’s will.

By the way, na me fine pass between both of us. If you say otherwise I will block you?.”

— Princess Janet (@Drprincessjanet) November 9, 2023

