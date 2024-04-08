“I allow men to chop me for free” – Abena Korkor confesses in a new video

- Advertisement -

Mental health advocate and confessed sekz maniac, Abena Korkor, has disclosed in a new trending video that she allows men to sleep with her with no charges attached.

In this new video that has garnered massive reactions on social media, Abena Korkor also disclosed that when she was vying for the SRC president position back in the university, a certain minister tried to sleep with her.

According to Abena Korkor, she sent her proposal to the minister for help but the politician insisted on sleeping with her before assisting her.

Abena Korkor also used to the opportunity to dismiss the claims that he has been blackmailing the big men she has slept with.

The former TV presenter stressed that she dashes her V for free.

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…

@samuelkwakye58 – Now, reverse the situation, a guy sits on his page and claims, he slept with this lady or that lady, calls the reputation of people in question? Everybody would asked for his head but it’s Abena Korkor, so let’s all laugh about it and pretend it’s nothing

@greywzzrd – The girls dieer. Give dem offer ooo. Else, dem go Dey somewhere and throw you bull. If you get wey you Dey feel am and wan Dey with am. Make e know point blank. You’ll be there for her but, we for spoil things and keep it real.

@jlu_devvon – Free like free bonto ?

@Phranque8940 – Oooh Abena mention names mention names la