I can bully Mr. Drew with lawyers because he is my small boy  – Kuami Eugene brags

Kuami Eugene has once again bragged that he demanded his share of royalties for ‘Case’ from Mr Drew because he is a small boy and that he’s being in the industry longer than him.
According to the ‘Monica’ hit maker, he sees himself as a senior in the game, making it easier to assert his rights from from youngins like Mr Drew unlike with Keche.
He made this revelation during a current episode of The Day Show with Berla Mundi when addressing the issue of not receiving royalties for Keche’s ‘No Dulling.’
“Mr Drew might be older than me but I came before him so I can bully him. Mr Drew is like a next door neighbour, we can vibe. After all that happened, he still called and sent me 50% of my royalties,” he stated.
Speaking on the case or Keche, he said he let his royalties battle with Keche go and explained citing respect and longevity on their side.
Watch the video below