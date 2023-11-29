I can bully Mr. Drew with lawyers because he is my small boy  – Kuami Eugene brags

- Advertisement -

Kuami Eugene has once again bragged that he demanded his share of royalties for ‘Case’ from Mr Drew because he is a small boy and that he’s being in the industry longer than him.

According to the ‘Monica’ hit maker, he sees himself as a senior in the game, making it easier to assert his rights from from youngins like Mr Drew unlike with Keche.

He made this revelation during a current episode of The Day Show with Berla Mundi when addressing the issue of not receiving royalties for Keche’s ‘No Dulling.’

READ ALSO: “I collapsed severally times out of hunger” – Kuame Eugene’s ex house help, Mary reveals

“Mr Drew might be older than me but I came before him so I can bully him. Mr Drew is like a next door neighbour, we can vibe. After all that happened, he still called and sent me 50% of my royalties,” he stated.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Speaking on the case or Keche, he said he let his royalties battle with Keche go and explained citing respect and longevity on their side.

Watch the video below