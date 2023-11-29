type here...
I can bully Mr. Drew with lawyers because he is my small boy  – Kuami Eugene brags

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Kuami Eugene has once again bragged that he demanded his share of royalties for ‘Case’ from Mr Drew because he is a small boy and that he’s being in the industry longer than him.

According to the ‘Monica’ hit maker, he sees himself as a senior in the game, making it easier to assert his rights from from youngins like Mr Drew unlike with Keche.

He made this revelation during a current episode of The Day Show with Berla Mundi when addressing the issue of not receiving royalties for Keche’s ‘No Dulling.’

“Mr Drew might be older than me but I came before him so I can bully him. Mr Drew is like a next door neighbour, we can vibe. After all that happened, he still called and sent me 50% of my royalties,” he stated.

Speaking on the case or Keche, he said he let his royalties battle with Keche go and explained citing respect and longevity on their side.

Watch the video below

