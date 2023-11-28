WATCH: “I collapsed several times out of hunger”- Kuami Eugene’s ex househelp, Mary reveals

- Advertisement -

Celebrity househelp, Mary has dropped another bombshell on Kuame Eugene and netizens can’t get enough of it.

According to Mary, she collapsed about multiple times due to food starvation during her stay with Rockstar, Kuami Eugene.

Mary also stated during her current interview that she used to be left all alone in the house whenever Kuami Eugene was out of the country.

Whenever she ran out of money, she would go hungry and suddenly collapse because there was not enough food in the house.

Watch the video below

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

https://fb.watch/oBQACjFB1X/?mibextid=9R9pXO