“I can’t do a song with Shatta Wale because I don’t see the gospel side in him” – Piesie Esther

Veteran Ghanaian gospel singer, Pesie Esther has made known the reasons why a collaboration between herself and Shatta Wale might never happen fans are talking.
Speaking on a recent episode of “Star chat” with Bola Ray, the gospel minister stated the kind of secular musician he would love to do a song with and made mention of name like Kuami Eugene, Black Sherif and Sarkodie.
When asked if she would collaborate with Shatta Wale, Pesie Esther stated;
”I like the vibe from Shatta Wale, but I don’t know how he would sound on a gospel song. I do not see the gospel side in Shatta Wale.”
Shatta Movement fans don’t seem to understand what she meant by that and are asking for clarifications .
