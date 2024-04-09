type here...
“I chopped Serwaa Amihere ‘wotowoto’ a day after my wedding” – Henry Fitz alleges (Screenshot)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Despite being declared wanted by the State, Henry Fitz has decided not to stay mute and fight till the end.

The businessman has shared a set of new damaging posts on his socials following the court summons from the state.

As alleged by Henry in one of his writeups that has left social media users jaw dropped, he slept with Serwaa Amihere a day after his wedding in 2019.

According to Henry, Serwaa Amihere saw him as a gold mine – Hence she brought in all her tools to mine him dry.

In the writeup, Henry further claimed that his wife later found out about his secret affair with Serwaa Amihere and that nearly destroyed his marriage.

Henry also advised Serwaa to immediately end all the needless attacks on him because he would shred her into pieces like a hungry lion.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

Source:GHpage

