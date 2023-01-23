Apostle Suleman is trending in the news once again for the wrong reasons.

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has widely alleged in a trending video that she did three abortions for Apostle Johnson Suleman who is the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International.

Recall that in the last quarter of 2022, the actress took social media by storm when she accused the man of God of chopping and dumping her afterwards.



She added that the cleric also had sexual affairs with several actresses, including Shan George and Iyabo Ojo.

On Instagram, Halima said that her life was in danger and that the cleric should be held responsible for whatever happened to her.

“Please don’t worry about me. But you can hold Johnson Suleman responsible, just in case. You can’t do anything, though. Nigerians are aware. If anything happens, Johnson, it’s you,”



However, in a recent interview, the actress claimed the duo dated for six years.

In a now-viral clip of the interview, Halima was asked if she was ever pregnant for Suleman and why she did not keep the pregnancy, she said,

“Yes, I was once pregnant for him. When I lost the baby, he was crying, you would think it’s real because he was shedding tears that I lost his child.

“It’s crazy. I got pregnant three times for him. The last one got me bleeding…I had to take tablets to stop it.”

On how long it took the bleeding to stop, she replied “For four years, I actually just came out since I have been in a long spiritual battle; the blood just stopped rushing, you won’t believe it.

“He was sleeping with me even while I was bleeding. That’s the dangerous part of it, and he was telling me he couldn’t sleep with any other person, that’s why.

“The whole thing took me unaware because I was naive and not a spiritual person. Even when I’m on my period, he does that (sleeps with me).”

This is the second time Apostle Suleman’s name has been dragged into a sex scandal.

2 years ago, Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike, claimed she was in a sexual relationship with the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide.