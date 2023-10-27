Sakawa guy who murdered his girlfriend and removed her private parts speaks and goes deep into the lady’s death

- Advertisement -

Damian, the university student who has gone viral for murdering his girlfriend and removing her private parts has publicly spoken for the first time after his arrest.

According to Damian, he’s not the one being his girlfriend’s murder.

As stated by him, he saw his girlfriend’s lifeless body with her private parts removed inside his apartment.

Damian maintained his innocence during an interrogation by the police.

Yesterday, Damain was arrested by the police while trying to dispose of the remains of his girlfriend after he had killed and removed her private parts.

READ ALSO: Man arrested for killing his University girlfriend and removing her private parts

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

According to reports, Damian has been dating his late girlfriend also identified as Justina for some time now but unknown to the deceased, her boyfriend was a ritualist.

Damian we are informed is a level 400 Engineering student while Justina is also a Level student offering Bio-Chemistry at the same University.

According to a source, Justina went to visit her boyfriend one day and failed to return to her hostel. Her friends thinking she was at her boyfriend’s place never bothered to look for her until after some days.

Damian informed her friends that she left his house on the same day and all efforts to contact her proved futile.

This led to her friends reporting her as a missing person and spreading her posters around campus.

READ ALSO: Photos of the university lady whose sakawa boyfriend murdered and removed her body parts surfaces