Socrates Safo a film actor has disclosed that he has no time to listen to Stonebwoy’s album saying he might end up sleeping.

The award-winning movie producer during a discussion with Akwasi Aboagye on Peace FM disclosed that he was done listening to all the tracks on Shatta Wale‘s GOG Album.

He was questioned if he has had the chance to listen to Stonebwoy‘s new album 5th Dimension but his response was no.

Also Read: Ghana is better than travelling abroad – Yaw Dabo

According to him, he has no interest in listening to that album because he only listens to songs he has an interest in.

When prompted by the host to refrain from making statements like that since they are having an intellectual discussion.

Arnold Baidoo who was also a panellist on the show also advised Socrates from making such statements in future.

Socrates tried to control the damage done but it was too late for him but he concluded that he would find time out of his schedule to listen to the songs from the Bhim Nation President.

Also Read: Marry a rich man and not a poor man – Christiana Awuni to ladies

Watch the video below:

Read More: I should have given my mum a grandchild before she died – Ahoufe Patri