Actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, well known as Ahuofe Patri, has publicly admitted that she wishes she had allowed her mother Barbara Opoku Addo to become a grandma before her tragic passing.

The actress, who recently laid her mother to rest on March 4, claimed that if she had known how her mother’s life would end, she would have given her a grandchild.

In an interview, she said: “Maybe, I should have also given birth early just like my mum did considering that I was the only child and now she is gone. If I knew she was not going to live for long, I would have done that.”

Ahuofe Patri recalled her relationship with her mother, who passed away at the beginning of the year following a brief illness.

The two were almost inseparable, and it was her mother’s wish to see her grandchildren, that she was unable to fulfil.

According to Ahoufe Patri, her mother gave birth to her at an early age and therefore people found it difficult to believe she was her mother the bond that existed between them was like a senior and junior sister which even made things difficult.

“My mum gave birth to me at an early so it was quite difficult for people to know she was my mother. I related to my mother like a big sis and we did everything together. I shared with her my problems and she also told me everything I needed to know.”

“We shared a strong bond and the love that existed between us was so deep.”

