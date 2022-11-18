type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI don't mind sleeping with a married man for money but it...
Entertainment

I don’t mind sleeping with a married man for money but it isn’t worth it – Xandy Kamel reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
I'm going through bad times - Xandy Kamel
Xandy Kamel
- Advertisement -

Actress, Xandy Kamel has revealed that she doesn’t mind sleeping with a married man for money.

Speaking in an interview with renowned Ghanain blogger ZionFelix, Zionfelix disclosed that since money now rules the world, she wouldn’t mind going out with a wealthy married man.

She referenced how a certain lady was sleeping with her husband when they were still together because of his cash.

READ ALSO: Xandy Kamel flaunts her new alleged fiancé

As opined by Xandy, although it’s not good for young ladies to be sleeping with married men but we can’t fault them because most are from broken homes.

Hence they don’t have parents or guardians to provide them with basic needs therefore they have to resort to depending on men to survive.

In the course of this same interview, the actress disclosed her philanthropic duties on how she takes care of some unfortunate kids. For Xandy, taking care of these children has become her sole responsibility without taking any money from anyone in discharging her foster duties.

Once an object of ridicule when she went through a messy public separation from her husband, Xandy Kamel seems to have a new focus on her affection.

She revealed that she has been fostering about eight children whom she refers to as her own.

READ ALSO: “I regret marrying a broke guy” – Xandy Kamel reveals

She emphatically stated that she has no biological kids but she sees her adopted children as her own fruits of the womb.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, November 18, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    83.4 ° F
    83.4 °
    83.4 °
    65 %
    2.3mph
    22 %
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News