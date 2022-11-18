- Advertisement -

Actress, Xandy Kamel has revealed that she doesn’t mind sleeping with a married man for money.

Speaking in an interview with renowned Ghanain blogger ZionFelix, Zionfelix disclosed that since money now rules the world, she wouldn’t mind going out with a wealthy married man.

She referenced how a certain lady was sleeping with her husband when they were still together because of his cash.

As opined by Xandy, although it’s not good for young ladies to be sleeping with married men but we can’t fault them because most are from broken homes.

Hence they don’t have parents or guardians to provide them with basic needs therefore they have to resort to depending on men to survive.

In the course of this same interview, the actress disclosed her philanthropic duties on how she takes care of some unfortunate kids. For Xandy, taking care of these children has become her sole responsibility without taking any money from anyone in discharging her foster duties.

Once an object of ridicule when she went through a messy public separation from her husband, Xandy Kamel seems to have a new focus on her affection.

She revealed that she has been fostering about eight children whom she refers to as her own.

She emphatically stated that she has no biological kids but she sees her adopted children as her own fruits of the womb.