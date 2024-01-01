“I don’t see the importance of Afua Asantewaa’s singathon” – Blakk Rasta rants again (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Disappointed reggae and roots musician, Blakk Rasta has once again expressed his displeasure disapproval of Afua Asantewaa’s singathon attempt in a video shared on Ghpage.com.

According to the ‘Barrack Obama’ hitmaker, he believes Ghanaians are a bunch of wicked souls for celebrating Afua’s record attempt without considering the potential risks to her health and life.

He used scientific evidence to back his claims stating that depriving yourself of sleep is one of the fastest killers.

Therefore, he finds it illogical for Afua to go days without sleeping for a record that lacks significant value.

Blakk Rasta is chastised the mother of 3 for being a bad example in relationship to hygiene as she eluded herself of proper hygiene during her 5 days Singathon stint.

Watch the video below