type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentHajia Bintu denies ever sleeping with Shatta Wale
Entertainment

Hajia Bintu denies ever sleeping with Shatta Wale

By Armani Brooklyn
Shatta Wale and Hajia Bintu
- Advertisement -

Hajia Bintu has finally opened up on the wild reports on the internet that she was once Shatta Wale’s girlfriend.

The rumours that Shatta Wale and Hajia Bintu were doing something intimate behind the scenes gained massive recognition on the internet after Shatta Wale named one of his hit songs after the socialite and additionally cast her in the song’s video.

Alot of social media users were forced to believe the rumours because we all know Shatta Wale doesn’t play around when it comes to nice-curvy ladies.

Amidst the hearsays, Hajia Bintu has publicly spoken about the supposed affair for the first time during an appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz program over the weekend.

According to Hajia Bintu, the relationship between him and Shatta Wale is strictly business.

She added that Shatta Wale is her godfather, therefore she can never sleep with him hence haters and loudmouths should stop spreading lies about them.

Watch the video below to know more…

Meanwhile, the comments under the video suggest otherwise. Alot of critics have refused to believe what Hajia Bintu said concerning her affair with the dancehall king.

@Keneradominic – U think shatta will make this yash pass ?anka oyare ?

@Agyemanarmstrong5 – Shatta wale be real father so if i say shatta wale 2 is my god father have he do something to me like sex because am a boy so why only girls ahh Ghana stop doing that hajia is talking the real fact …utv u are de best

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, June 20, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    75.9 ° F
    75.9 °
    75.9 °
    88 %
    1.5mph
    18 %
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    80 °
    Wed
    79 °
    Thu
    79 °
    Fri
    81 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]om

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News