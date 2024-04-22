I have made it very attractive to be called an “MC” in this generation – MC Portfolio states

- Advertisement -

One of the dynamic event MCs in Ghana, MC Portfolio, has emphatically stated that he has made it attractive to be called a Master Of Ceremony in the country at the moment.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show, the award-winning MC happily expressed how far he has come in his career.

According to MC Portfolio, in the early stages of his career, he looked up to veteran Kwame Adinkra, Nana Beyin and some heavyweights in the industry.

Tagged as one of the finest masters of ceremonies in the country, MC Portfolio further disclosed how he makes more than enough from his professional career as an MC.

In the course of the interview, MC Portfolio also made mention of how he served as the protocol officer for over 100 events just last year alone.

The astute MC also hinted at his impending event which is aimed at training people who are interested in taking the MC job either as a full or part-time profession.

As emphasised by him, a lot of youngsters now look up to him as a guru in the industry.

Last year, MC Portfolio was nominated for the best Hype Man cum MC in the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards

That was the third time Portfolio earned a nomination in the award scheme.

MC Portfolio, with over a decade of experience in the entertainment industry has hosted over 1200 events so far.