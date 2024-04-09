type here...
“I have your nude video” – Henry Fitz alleges as he dirties Nana Aba (Screenshot)

By Armani Brooklyn
I have the nude video you sent to Stone to help you pay your rent - Henry Fitz alleges as he dirties Nana Aba
Henry Fitz who was hit with a court summons yesterday for allegedly conniving with two other people to blackmail Serwaa Amihere has set the internet ablaze with a set of dirty secrets which are all yet to be authenticated.

In a set of posts shared by the wounded businessman who’s ready to tear them down into pieces, he alleged that he has the nudes Nana Aba once sent to his friend named Stone.

According to Henry, Nana Aba purposely sent the nudes to Stone to aid her pay her rent.

As alleged by Henry, after Nana Aba sent the inappropriate video to Stone, he also forwarded it to him because they are friends.

Talking about the content in the video, Henry alleged that the award-winning broadcaster was licking her melons.

All these happened 5 years ago and it was even through him that Stone helped Nana Aba buy the furniture she currently uses in her living room.

According to Henry Fitz, if he wanted to blackmail anyone, Nana Aba would have been on top of the list and not the toothless Serwaa Amihere.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…

Source:GHpage

