I love Shatta Wale because of his big manhood – Akuapem Poloo reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Akuapem Poloo, has openly admitted that Shatta Wale is her male celebrity crush.

According to Akaupem Poloo who didn’t mince words and is a known straightforward person, she likes Shatta Wale not for anything but his big manhood.

As revealed by Poloo, she once saw Shatta Wale’s heavy manhood outlined in his boxer shorts and she was overwhelmed by its massive gigantic size.

She confessed that after seeing the ‘heavy machine’ of Shatta Wale, she immediately fell in love with him and that’s why he’s her male celebrity crsuh.

Poloo who’s now a converted Muslim made these revelations during an interview with Okyeame Quophi on Angel FM

Shatta Wale and Akuapome Poloo are known friends – Recall that some time ago, the SM boss surprised the actress with a brand new iPhone and also gave her son a bundle of cash.

I wouldn’t be surprised if news later lands on the internet that the two have actually dated before and the iPhone gift from Shatta Wale had an ulterior motive.

    Source:Ghpage

