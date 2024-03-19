type here...
“I missed my WASSCE because Asantewaa and his brother arrested me” – Ama Official

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ama Official-Asantewaa-Kayverli
Budding TikTok star, Ama Official has once again opened up on her issues with popular influencer, Asantewaa and her brother, Kay Verli and how she missed her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) exam on the basis of being arrested by fellow TikTok star.

Speaking with ace YouTuber and content creator, Zionfelix, Ama Official stated that she has not apologised to Asantewaa and her brother after she disgraced them on social media and don’t see herself doing that.

According to her, the two siblings hurt her badly, and that could not be compared to how she decided to pay them back online.

“What I did to them was small. They deserve more than that so there’s no way I’ll apologize” she said.

