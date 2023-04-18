- Advertisement -

Recall that a few weeks ago, Kwame Borga, an actor and production assistant in Kumawood, alleged in a viral video that over 70% of the Kumasi film industry’s actresses are secret hookup girls.

His claim outraged a lot of people, which led Mercy Asiedu and later her husband, Nana Agyeman Badu I, the chief of Kunsu, to respond.

Kwame Borga later apologized profusely for his words after Mercy Aseidu and her husband threatened to drag him to court.

He claims that although the entire situation was intended as a joke, it ended up being a terrible joke.

He called Mercy Asiedu and her husband by name and begged them to pardon him because he was their son.

Veteran actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has also shared her two cents on the whole ‘Kumawood-Hookup Girls’ comments.

Speaking in an interview with Dave Hammer in an interview on Hell FM, Vivian Jill dismissed the claims that most Kumawood actresses are hookup girls.

According to Vivian Jill, she for instance is into the charcoal business and she knows other actresses who are into different businesses hence Kwame Borga’s allegations are false.

