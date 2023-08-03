type here...
"I only do 'tatata' twice in a year" — BBNaija Venita

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Drama Queen, Venita revealed a unique philosophy she follows in her personal life during a conversation with her fellow housemates Adekunle, Kiddwaya and Seyi at the ongoing reality TV show.

She claimed that she only engages in bedroom activities once every six months since she dislikes anyone getting too close to her.

This revelation by Venita has certainly stirred up a storm of reactions on social media, with a wide range of opinions pouring in from concerned individuals who have taken to the comment section to express their views on the matter.

See some reactions below:

venita_and_mercy: “Venita the trend, the content, the queen of drama, vote Venita pls.”

fashionloung3_ng: “Ike will not agree to this, please let’s ask Ike if she’s telling the truth.”

gracciellaayuk: “I could have gone my whole life without this information. Thanks for changing the world Venita darling, you did what king Lurtha junior failed to do.”

gold_naturals_body_affairs: “If she says it then that’s what it is now abi who amongst you is sleeping with her daily??”

cordelianwaeze: “Before you guys say it’s not true. It’s very very very very possible!”

wesley.senpai: “Tbh Ehn it might not be a lie but then …when ppl give u specific number like this e Dey sound like that coz u are telling me that she has a calendar that yes ok 6 month don finisher me go and knack.”

seun4mederu: “Venita eheeneee venita oniro werey.”

