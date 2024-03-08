“I only knew Lilwin on Tiktok and never watched his movies” – Charles Awurum confesses

- Advertisement -

Veteran Nigerian comic actor, Charles Awurum has disclosed how he did not know about multiple award winning Ghanaian actor, Lil Win, before flying they collaborated for his upcoming movie series dubbed “A Country Called Ghana“.

Charles Awurum in a recent interview revealed that he never watched any of Lil Win’s movies and neither did he know about his craft back in Nigeria.

According to the Nollywood star, he only chanced upon the Kumawood star’s funny videos on TikTok, which caught his attention.

Speaking about the “A County Called Ghana” movie series, Awurum said that the Ghanaian actor is one of the most talented film producers he has ever worked with.

“He is very interesting. This is my first time doing anything with him. He is very good at acting. He is a good comedian. A big one.“

Mr Awurum further stated that he cannot see anyone competing with Lil Win, looking at the incredible things he has done so far on set.