I refused to let Shatta Wale sleep with me because his ‘gbola’ is too big – VIDEO

Efia Odo has once again made another controversial revelation in regard to her relationship with Ghanaian reggae act, Shatta Wale on a TV show.

This comes after Efia and Shatta Wale’s baby mama, Michy clashed on the same show concerning his man power in bed.

According to Efia Odo, she prefers a not so big manhood which happens to be the opposite of what Shatta Wale possess.

However, she added that he slept naked with the multiple award winning singer and he did not make a move towards which came as a surprise to Shatta Wale who refused to believe that lie.

Check out the full video below