“I saw 3:1”: Prophet who predicted Nigeria Vrs Cameroon game in tears as prophecy backfires – PHOTO

A known controversial Cameroonian prophet, Prophet Elijah Abiri is on hot waters after his doom prophecy for the Nigerian national team shamefully backfires.

According to the Man of God in numerous videos, he saw the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon beating the Super Eagles of Nigeria by 3 goals to 1 in their round of 16 game in the ongoing AFCON tournament.

But as the final results has it, the lions suffered an abysmal defeat thanks to two goals from Lookman.

Since the start of the tournament, many acclaimed men of God have come out with multiple prophecies with the like of Fire Oja from Ghana making trends on social media with his controversial prophecies that only spelt for the Ghana Black Stars.