“I sold kontomire for 5 good years” – Osofo Kyiri Abosom recounts grass-to-grace story

Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has surprised Ghanaians by disclosing how he started from nowhere.

From a cottage, Osofo Kyiri Abosom claims secondary school life was extremely difficult and that he had to go to the extent of selling cocoyam leaves before he could have a successful education.

The leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) made this revelation in an interview on Kingdom FM which Ghbase.com monitored.

According to him, he did not have any parent or relative taking care of him so he resorted to seeing the matron of the school to have a bargain with her.

He noted that he had seen that the school took “Kontomire” stew and getting cocoyam leaves was not a difficult thing to him so he told the matron that he would supply the school canteen with cocoa yam leaves so that he could get money to fund his education.

“I attended a secondary school. The first day I got to the school, I didn’t have a caretaker, so I went to see the matron about the situation. I made her aware I come from a village, so I can supply her cocoyam leaves (kontomire) to raise money to fund my education which she agreed,” he said.

After the duo had come to a consensus, Osofo Kyiri Abosom was made to supply the matron of the school with three sacks of cocoyam leaves twice a week because they used to take “Kontomire” stew twice a week.

“So I supplied her [matron] with three sacks of cocoyam leaves every Wednesday and Thursday for five years till I completed school”, he added.

To his surprise, after he had completed school, he was named among the students who were to go to school under scholarship, however, due to his ignorance about this, he had already paid all his school fees so the school decided to give him back all the money he had paid as school fees.

“After completing school, I was fortunate to be named among the students who had won a scholarship, and the money was given to me,” he concluded.

Credit: Ghbase.com