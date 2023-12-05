I tried using juju on a certain guy but his mother’s prayers saved him – Slayqueen confesses

- Advertisement -

In a shocking revelation during a recent podcast session, a young lady openly confessed to being a black magic practitioner and detailed her attempt to cast a spell on a young man who had offended her.



During the podcast, the unidentified lady candidly admitted to practising black magic and possessing spiritual capabilities to influence the lives of those who have wronged her.



She recounted an incident where she sought to cast a spell on a young man who had incurred her displeasure.

As the lady delved into the details of her attempt to spiritually harm the young man, she revealed an unexpected twist.



Just two seconds into the ritual, she claimed to have experienced an otherworldly intervention.



A spirit reportedly whispered into her ears, warning her against proceeding with the spell.

This unforeseen occurrence caught her off guard, leading her to reconsider her actions.

In a surprising turn of events, the podcast confession took a twist when the young lady disclosed that, at the same moment she hesitated to cast the spell, she heard the young man’s mother fervently praying for him.



This revelation suggests a potential divine intervention, raising questions about the interconnectedness of spirituality and the unseen forces at play.

Below are some of the reactions from social media users who have come across the lady’s shocking confession…

Yoruba people will say “Eni ti o niya ko kin degbo eyin” simply means Person wey no get mama no dey do rough play



God bless all prayerful mothers — OLA MI LEKAN (@Onlineguru_) December 4, 2023

And they wonder why men put their mothers first, they be fighting for us nonstop ???? — WILL (@gifted_willy) December 4, 2023

Y'all will believe this but foam in the mouth when someone gives a testimony of God's goodness and mercies or be forming atheist on the timeline. — Ayonimous Taiwo (@iamayonimous) December 4, 2023