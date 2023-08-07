“I was never contacted, they lied” – Sarfo Kantanka replies Wanderlust Ghana

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Nana Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka, son of the Legendary Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka of Kantanka Auto Mobile has refuted claims made by Wanderlust Ghana, about his company ditching them when they came asking for assistance.

GhPage reported that the Kantanka Group had made a huge list as Ghanaians trail them for refusing to sit down with the group that wanted to use his vehicles to drive from Accra to London. Speculations started throwing all around social media with netizens asking why it happened so.

The CEO of the Kantanka group has finally break the eggshell as he confirms that the group never contacted him or anything whatsoever. He has then pledged head to turn heads around as this adventure was something he would’ve loved to be a part of.

“Was never contacted ooo.. hmmm. A few heads will row since it’s a Monday. This is something I would have loved to be part of” he said.

