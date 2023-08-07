Ghanaians fire and attack Kantanka for ignoring the Wanderlust Ghana team

- Advertisement -

Ghanaians on the internet have registered their complete disappointment in Kantanka Automobile for refusing to help the Wanderlust Ghana Team.

Yesterday, the news of the arrival of the Wanderlust team’s ambitious road trip from Accra, Ghana to London, UK, garnered widespread attention and reactions.



The journey, featuring different several countries and two continents and covering a distance of approximately 10,000 kilometres is an impressive feat that highlights the spirit of adventure and exploration.

The team’s determination and perseverance in completing such a challenging journey have been commended by many.



Crossing multiple countries and terrains, including the diverse landscapes of West Africa and parts of Europe, is no small achievement.

The reported attempt to secure sponsorship from Kantanka Automobiles didn’t go as planned as they were totally ignored.



Sadly the team’s efforts to put a Ghanaian product in the international spotlight didn’t see light.



The story highlights the complexities and hurdles that can arise when trying to gain support for projects, even those with noble intentions.

Overall, the reactions to the Wanderlust team’s journey are full of admiration and praise.

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians who strongly believe Kantanka Automobile missed the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to etch its name into the world’s history books.

I’m sure they thought the Accra to London drive was all a hoax and sounds illogical. the usual Ghana man mentality cost them. Sad — Scanty SZN (@EiiScanty) August 6, 2023

This Kantanka squad they manufacture cars for family and friends. — Nana ??? ?? (@real_homie482) August 6, 2023

Then they will come and sit on Kantanka TV and say the Government should help them, and manufacture songs that Ghanaians should appreciate and patronize the efforts of Apostle K Sarfo Kantanka…bla bla bla. Meanwhile you didn’t even make it to a potential advertising campaign… — ???? ?? (@_adomAsante) August 6, 2023

Even his own children prefer other cars to their fathers cars . I no sure the car could finish the trip so he no wan do him body Yawa — MORNING STAR (@takyi_kwabena_) August 6, 2023

I contacted them about a project to work with a german automotive supplier. ?besi nn?, no response. — kweku ? (@agyenim) August 6, 2023

They also denied @wode_maya an interview to market them yet they'll come and say Ghanaians don't support them — AHIMAH FRANK (@ahimah_frank) August 6, 2023

Just imagine the headlines on social media after this fruitful journey with a Kantanka car. Hmmmmm — Kweku Sammi- R.I.P MUM ? (@osae27) August 6, 2023

