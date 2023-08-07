type here...
Ghanaians fire and attack Kantanka for ignoring the Wanderlust Ghana team

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Ghanaians on the internet have registered their complete disappointment in Kantanka Automobile for refusing to help the Wanderlust Ghana Team.

Yesterday, the news of the arrival of the Wanderlust team’s ambitious road trip from Accra, Ghana to London, UK, garnered widespread attention and reactions.


The journey, featuring different several countries and two continents and covering a distance of approximately 10,000 kilometres is an impressive feat that highlights the spirit of adventure and exploration.

The team’s determination and perseverance in completing such a challenging journey have been commended by many.

Crossing multiple countries and terrains, including the diverse landscapes of West Africa and parts of Europe, is no small achievement.

The reported attempt to secure sponsorship from Kantanka Automobiles didn’t go as planned as they were totally ignored.


Sadly the team’s efforts to put a Ghanaian product in the international spotlight didn’t see light.


The story highlights the complexities and hurdles that can arise when trying to gain support for projects, even those with noble intentions.

Overall, the reactions to the Wanderlust team’s journey are full of admiration and praise.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians who strongly believe Kantanka Automobile missed the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to etch its name into the world’s history books.

Source:GHpage

